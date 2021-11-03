Greenspring GC Rejoins Gibson Dunn As Partner In DC

By Clarice Silber (November 3, 2021, 3:32 PM EDT) -- Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP has brought on the former general counsel of venture capital and investment firm Greenspring Associates to serve as a partner in its investment funds practice. Gibson Dunn said Monday that A.J. Frey will work out of the firm's Washington, D.C., office and focus on the formation and operation of private investment funds, along with advising sponsors of private equity, growth equity, venture capital and real asset funds. Frey told Law360 Pulse on Wednesday that the practice group has a mandate to grow and is actively looking to hire more attorneys. Frey, who previously worked at the...

