DC Circ. Wary Of Claim That FCC Toll-Free Rate Cap Too Low

By Khorri Atkinson (November 1, 2021, 6:16 PM EDT) -- A panel of the D.C. Circuit appeared skeptical Monday of claims by telecom provider Inteliquent Inc. that the Federal Communications Commission's current rate cap on toll-free call switching is too low. Inteliquent — a so-called "tandem switching" provider that connects calls from an originating carrier to the interexchange carrier completing the call — is asking a three-judge panel to undo and remand the FCC's October 2020 order capping rates at $0.001 per minute. The Minnesota-based company, which filed the case last November, provides network-based voice and messaging services to telecom providers and collects fees known as tariffs. Covington & Burling LLP...

