Citibank Whistleblower Seeks Cut Of $400M OCC Penalty

By Al Barbarino (January 31, 2022, 5:44 PM EST) -- A senior risk analyst at Citibank is seeking a cut of the $400 million fine that the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency levied against the bank in October 2020, Law360 has learned. Tamika Miller claimed on Monday that the whistleblower lawsuit she filed one year before the SEC settlement with the OCC helped the regulator uncover the violations that led to the deal. Miller and her attorneys say that she blew the whistle to the government that Citibank was breaching 2015 consent orders with the OCC and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, in violation of the False Claims Act....

