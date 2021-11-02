9th Circ. Allows CBP To Enforce Subpoena In Duty Probe

By Jennifer Doherty (November 2, 2021, 5:46 PM EDT) -- An agricultural merchandise importer being investigated for duties owed must testify before the government, after the Ninth Circuit rejected his argument that U.S. Customs and Border Protection had not provided enough information about the questions he could expect. California-based importer Ben Ghee Tan had argued that the statutorily required "reasonable notice" that CBP must provide to obtain testimony must include details of the agency's line of questioning. But a three-judge panel on Monday upheld a California district court's finding that CBP was entitled to enforce its summons, ruling that the information Tan sought is only required when a witness is asked...

