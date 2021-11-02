Locke Lord Adds Ex-Saul Ewing Atty To Litigation Team In DC

By Sarah Martinson (November 2, 2021, 10:37 AM EDT) -- Locke Lord LLP's litigation group in Washington D.C. has taken on a former Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr LLP partner who represents public companies in complex business disputes with a focus on contracts, construction, insurance and product liability, the firm announced Monday. Toyja Kelley, who is also an adjunct professor at Washington and Lee University School of Law and an executive board member of the National Black Lawyers Association, joined Locke Lord's litigation team as a partner, the firm said. Kelley said in a statement Monday that his new firm's "wide scope of capabilities is the right fit" for his practice....

