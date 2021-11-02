NFL Should Have Monitored Emails To Prevent Hate Speech

By Arash Homampour (November 2, 2021, 3:11 PM EDT) -- Discrimination and harassment have no place in today's work-from-anywhere workplace. Employers have a legal obligation to prevent hateful words directed at people in a protected status or class, or who engage in protected activities, and they must take prompt action when such behavior comes to light. Yet we continue to see, sometimes only retrospectively, workspaces infested with such toxicity. Case in point: Recent reports[1] show that the National Football League tolerated bad behavior for years, not just among its rank and file, but at the highest levels of the organization. Recently, the U.S. House Oversight and Reform Committee sent a letter to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS