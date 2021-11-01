2 Academics To Sue Over University Pension Black Hole

By Martin Croucher (November 1, 2021, 7:14 PM GMT) -- Two academics said on Monday that they had launched legal action against management of the U.K.'s largest pension scheme, in a bid to block a funding shakeup they say could leave an estimated 400,000 members worse off in retirement. Ewan McGaughey, senior lecturer in law at King's College London, and Neil Davies, an epidemiologist at the University of Bristol, in southwest England, said in a joint statement that they filed for permission with the High Court on Friday to sue directors of the Universities Superannuation Scheme, alleging multiple breaches of duty. The legal action is the latest effort to force the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS