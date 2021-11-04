Employer Action Steps After New Calif. Warehouse Quota Law

By Michael Nader (November 4, 2021, 4:42 PM EDT) -- A new California law, A.B. 701, provides new regulatory scrutiny of job performance quotas at warehouse distribution centers. The stated purpose of the law is to ensure that the use of production quotas do not penalize workers for taking meal and rest breaks, using the restroom, and complying with other health and safety standards. However, all California employers that use quotas or other production metrics may consider documenting that their standards do not impede employee opportunities for compliant, uninterrupted, duty-free time for meal and rest breaks and California Labor Code health and safety protections. Reason for the Law Proponents of the...

