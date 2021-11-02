McCarter & English Adds Business Litigation Partner In NJ

By Nick Muscavage (November 2, 2021, 4:02 PM EDT) -- McCarter & English LLP has hired a business litigation veteran who is coming to the firm with nearly four decades of experience after working at his own boutique firm for the past 38 years. Frederick C. Biehl III has joined the firm as a partner in its business litigation group and is coming over from Roseland, New Jersey-based Soriano Henkel Biehl & Matthews PC. His first day at McCarter & English was Monday. Biehl told Law360 Pulse on Tuesday that he made the switch to McCarter & English because the firm will allow him to provide his clients with "a lot...

