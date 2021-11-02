Wells Fargo Seeks Ax Of Investors' Ponzi Scheme Suit

By Madeline Lyskawa (November 2, 2021, 5:42 PM EDT) -- Wells Fargo has urged a Florida federal judge to throw out a proposed class action accusing the bank of aiding and abetting an alleged multimillion-dollar Ponzi scheme, saying the lawsuit fails to show that the bank had "actual knowledge" of any fraudulent scheme and cannot assert the bank facilitated it. In a memorandum filed Monday, Wells Fargo Bank NA said that the investors' complaint fails to plead that Wells Fargo was aware that MJ Capital and affiliated companies controlled by Johanna Garcia were operating an alleged fraudulent scheme for which the bank provided "substantial assistance," and that the claims should be...

