Stradling Adds Employment Vet from Thompson Coburn in LA

By Rachel Rippetoe (November 2, 2021, 12:10 PM EDT) -- Stradling Yocca Carlson & Rauth LLP is adding to its Los Angeles office with the addition of a longtime employment litigator from Thompson Coburn LLP. Arthur Silbergeld has joined the firm as a shareholder, Stradling announced Monday. He has been defending companies against class action and labor rights lawsuits for more than 35 years, Jason de Bretteville, chair of Stradling's litigation department, said in a statement. "He is an outstanding litigator and has a stellar reputation as one of the top attorneys in his field," de Bretteville said. Silbergeld told Law360 that Stradling made him an offer in 2016 that he...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS