Justices Let Texas Keep Its Abortion Law, But Clinics Can Sue

By Jimmy Hoover (December 10, 2021, 10:22 AM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday allowed Texas abortion clinics to sue over the state's six-week abortion ban, but threw out a request from the Biden administration to immediately block the law, known as S.B.8. Protestors gather outside the U.S. Supreme Court on Nov. 1 as arguments began over Texas' six-week abortion ban. On Friday, the justices said Texas abortion clinics can pursue legal action over the law. (Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images) Texas' S.B.8, which went into effect on Sept. 1, deputizes private citizens to enforce a ban on most abortions after six weeks by bringing legal actions...

