5 Post-Theranos Insights On Board Member Oversight

By David Greenberg and Ty Francis (November 2, 2021, 4:22 PM EDT) -- Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes stands trial in what's been called the largest criminal fraud since Enron. Regardless of the outcome, the trial is already a referendum on the corporate culture she created and board she cultivated. The question is: Will change be sustainable this time? Asking the Right Question About the Role of the Board "Where was the board?" is the question asked by most people, steeped in business or not, after any corporate scandal — Theranos included. Too often, it is a question asked after news of malfeasance is exposed. Perhaps a better question may be, "How did the board...

