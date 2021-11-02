Pa. Hospital Urges Court To Nix Simultaneous Surgery Suit

By Alyssa Aquino (November 2, 2021, 7:12 PM EDT) -- The University of Pittsburgh Medical Center urged a Pennsylvania federal court to toss allegations that it illegally charged federal health programs for double- and triple-booked surgeries, saying prosecutors were wrongly going after a top surgeon for well-established surgical practices. UPMC, its longtime cardiothoracic surgery department chairman, Dr. James Luketich, and the University of Pittsburgh Physicians slammed the False Claims Act suit, arguing Monday that there were no federal regulations prohibiting surgeons from conducting simultaneous surgeries. "The complaint offers an unflattering portrayal of well-established and highly effective surgical practices that the government apparently finds problematic — practices the government has never attempted...

