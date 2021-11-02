TD Bank To Pay $4.25M To Resolve Overdraft Fee Suit

By Katryna Perera (November 2, 2021, 6:21 PM EDT) -- TD Bank has agreed to pay $4.25 million to settle a class-action suit brought against it by a consumer who alleged the bank was charging excessive overdraft fees on its customers' accounts. A motion for preliminary approval of the settlement was filed in Florida federal court Monday by plaintiff Jill Abercrombie. According to the motion, the $4.25 million settlement fund — representing a recovery of 33% of the maximum damages that the plaintiff argued were at issue — will be inclusive of all attorneys fees and expenses, administration and notice costs, and any service awards approved by the court. The funds...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS