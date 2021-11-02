Jury Sides With Temple Univ. In Ex-Engineer's Race Bias Suit

By Dave Simpson (November 2, 2021, 6:47 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal jury rejected a former Temple University employee's claims that racial discrimination and retaliation by the school and its administrators were the impetus for his January 2020 firing, the court said in a judgment order closing the case Monday. The jury verdict was not publicly available Tuesday, but U.S. District Judge Chad F. Kenney noted in a one-page judgment that the jury found in favor of the Philadelphia university and against the former engineer, Stephen Branch, on Oct. 29, following a trial that began on Oct. 26. The jury considered Branch's claims of violations of the Civil Rights Act...

