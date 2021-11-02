Kirkland, Paul Hastings Steer Black Rifle Coffee's SPAC Deal

By Tom Zanki (November 2, 2021, 6:39 PM EDT) -- Military-focused Black Rifle Coffee Co. agreed Tuesday to go public through a merger with special purpose acquisition company SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp. 1 that values the coffee retailer at $1.7 billion, guided by Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Paul Hastings LLP. The transaction is expected to inject $225 million into Black Rifle's balance sheet, according to a statement, and includes new equity commitments of up to $300 million as a backstop to assure adequate funding. The deal is scheduled to close in the first quarter of 2022 and assumes an enterprise value of $1.7 billion for Black Rifle. "This combination will provide the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS