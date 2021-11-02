2 Firms Rep American Eagle For $350M Logistics Deal

By McCord Pagan (November 2, 2021, 4:00 PM EDT) -- Guided by Wachtell Lipton Rosen & Katz and Dentons Cohen & Grigsby PC, clothing company American Eagle Outfitters said Tuesday it's buying supply chain business Quiet Logistics Inc. and strategic investments for $350 million in cash. AEO said in a joint statement with Quiet that the deal helps continue its work in its supply chain and follows another recent acquisition of shipping business AirTerra. "An important pillar of our strategy is transforming our supply chain to create greater agility, speed and diversification," Jay Schottenstein, AEO executive chairman and CEO, said in the statement. "Our vision is to create an on-demand, hyper-scaled operations...

