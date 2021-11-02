Insurers Appeal Amro Bank's Cocoa Fraud Win In £34M Suit

By Christopher Crosby (November 2, 2021, 1:33 PM GMT) -- Underwriters should not be liable to ABN Amro Bank NV in its £33.5 million ($45.7 million) lawsuit for cocoa suppliers that defaulted following a major fraud because the policies do not cover unpaid debts, a lawyer told an appeals court on Tuesday. The Court of Appeal has been asked to overturn a ruling that a group of underwriters were bound to indemnify ABN Amro under the terms of an insurance policy. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Peter MacDonald Eggers QC, counsel for more than a dozen underwriters, told the Court of Appeal that an attorney for the lender quietly inserted a bespoke insurance clause into...

