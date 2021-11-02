EPA Targets Methane From Existing Oil And Gas Sources

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (November 2, 2021, 1:26 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Tuesday proposed a sweeping methane emissions control program that for the first time targets existing sources, a major step in the Biden administration's larger plan to combat climate change. Methane, a powerful greenhouse gas, has been the subject of increasing regulation over the past decade. President Joe Biden's administration has made finding new ways to crack down on emissions a priority, and while past rules have applied to new and modified oil and gas sources, this rule also contains guidelines for existing sources, which are by far the largest contributor in the sector. The rule...

