Freshfields-Led Permira Sells Tricor At $2.76B Valuation

By Benjamin Horney (November 2, 2021, 2:52 PM EDT) -- European private equity firm Permira will sell corporate and investor services provider Tricor Group to funds affiliated with Baring Private Equity Asia at an enterprise value of $2.76 billion, the companies said Tuesday. Hong Kong-based Tricor provides business services such as corporate governance, human resources and payroll and fund administration. Formed in 2000, Tricor's aim is to "facilitate globalization in Asia" and it serves around 50,000 clients globally, including many Fortune Global 500 companies, according to a statement. Nicholas Macksey, managing director for Baring Private Equity Asia, or BPEA, said in the statement the firm has "admired and closely followed Tricor's progress...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS