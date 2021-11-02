Mobile Payments Biz Mynt Valued At $2B In Funding Round

By Charlie Innis (November 2, 2021, 2:09 PM EDT) -- Mynt, a fintech company based in the Philippines, said Tuesday it nabbed $300 million in private investments and has surpassed a $2 billion valuation in a funding round led by investors Warburg Pincus, Insight Partners and Bow Wave Capital. In addition to the three New York-based private equity firms, the funding roun included investors Itai Tsiddon, Amplo Ventures, Globe Telecom Inc. and Ayala Corp, according to the announcement. Mynt provides a payment services app in the Philippines, called GCash, which has over 48 million users, the company said. The fintech startup offers credit, savings and loan services, and it is partly...

