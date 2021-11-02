Helicopter Co. Says Judge Misread Contamination Definition

By Ben Zigterman (November 2, 2021, 9:02 PM EDT) -- A Louisiana helicopter services company objected to a federal judge's recommendation that its COVID-19 coverage suit against Zurich be dismissed, arguing that the removal of the term "virus" from the contamination exclusion indicates coverage for pandemic losses. PHI Group, which operates flights for oil and gas, medical, and tech industries, said Monday that U.S. Magistrate Judge Patrick J. Hanna did not properly consider the removal of "virus" in his recommendation that the company's lawsuit against Zurich be dismissed. "Although this exclusion was intentionally altered in the Louisiana endorsement to delete references to 'viruses' and infectious disease, the magistrate judge did not...

