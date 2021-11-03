Hunton Hires Ex-DOI Judge To Lead Public Lands Practice

By Jessica Corso (November 3, 2021, 2:55 PM EDT) -- Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP announced Tuesday that it has hired a former chief administrative judge in the U.S. Department of the Interior to head the firm's public lands practice. Jason Hill joined the firm as counsel this week, splitting his time between the Houston and Washington, D.C., offices. In April 2020, Hill was appointed a chief administrative judge in the DOI's Interior Board of Land Appeals, where he led a modernization effort and doubled case production, according to Hunton. He's also held a number of other positions in the federal government, dating to 2008, when he was hired to work as...

