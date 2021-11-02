Legal Software Co. Everlaw Hits $2B Valuation With Series D

By Benjamin Horney (November 2, 2021, 1:12 PM EDT) -- Litigation management software provider Everlaw Inc. said Tuesday that it has raised $202 million at a valuation of more than $2 billion in a funding round led by TPG Capital's growth equity arm. The Series D round for Oakland, California-based Everlaw was led by TPG Growth and featured participation from new Everlaw investor HIG Growth Partners, according to a statement. The round also saw contributions come from CapitalG, which is the growth equity investment arm of Google parent Alphabet Inc., as well as existing investors like Menlo Ventures, Andreessen Horowitz and K9 Ventures. As part of the agreement, Mike Zappert, a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS