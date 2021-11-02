Dallas Assisted Living Chain Gets Nod On Ch. 11 Sale

By Leslie Pappas (November 2, 2021, 4:00 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge on Tuesday allowed the owner of an assisted living facilities chain to hand over the business "free and clear" to a prepetition lender, but refused to settle a side dispute between the buyer and a Hong Kong businessman who had guaranteed the debt. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein said debtor CP Holdings LLC could sell its 50 sites in Alabama and Texas to its lender, Tor Asia Credit Master Fund LP, in exchange for $14.9 million in debt forgiveness. But she declined Tor Asia's requests to rule on its ongoing legal disputes with Guy Kwok-Hung Lam,...

