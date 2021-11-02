Antitrust Group Says Mallinckrodt Plan Lacks Sufficient Votes

By Rick Archer (November 2, 2021, 9:41 PM EDT) -- A group with antitrust claims against drugmaker Mallinckrodt challenged the vote approving the company's Chapter 11 plan on Tuesday, but lost a bid to get counsel for the unsecured creditors on the stand to address the vote solicitation process. At a plan confirmation hearing held virtually, Delaware U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Thomas Dorsey said he would not force attorneys for the unsecured creditors committee to testify on the committee's solicitation of creditor votes on the plan, saying since committees are always involved in vote solicitation it would open a "Pandora's box." Mallinckrodt and its affiliates filed for Chapter 11 a year ago,...

