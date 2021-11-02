Generic-Drug Co. Wants Gout Drug Antitrust Suit Tossed

By Matthew Santoni (November 2, 2021, 7:06 PM EDT) -- Drugmaker Par Pharmaceutical Inc. told a Pennsylvania federal court it could not have participated in an alleged conspiracy to delay a generic version of Takeda Pharmaceuticals' anti-gout drug Colcrys because the FDA did not authorize Par's own version of the drug until this summer. In a motion to dismiss Value Drug Co.'s federal antitrust suit accusing Takeda, Par and other drug companies of delaying deployment of generic Colcrys with a deal that allowed Par to sell a licensed version of the drug, Par said there was no anti-competitive behavior because the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's own regulatory process — not...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS