The Changes We're Seeing In Biden-Era Merger Review

By Andrew Eklund and Amanda Wait (November 2, 2021, 5:41 PM EDT) -- Less than a year into the Biden administration, the landscape for U.S. merger review is markedly different from prior administrations. Deals are being held up by longer and longer waiting periods, long-standing agency practices have been discarded in the name of streamlining the merger review process and the Federal Trade Commission and the Antitrust Division of the U.S. Department of Justice are now seemingly at odds over vertical merger review, despite issuing joint guidance in June 2020 In this article, we summarize key changes in merger review under the Biden administration and what it means for merging parties. Investigations Get Longer,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS