Pfizer Unit Agrees To Cover $69M Enviro Cleanup In NJ

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (November 2, 2021, 3:09 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency urged a New Jersey federal court to greenlight its $69 million settlement with a Pfizer Inc. unit that resolves claims over a Superfund site contaminated by historic chemical and pharmaceutical manufacturing operations. In a brief Monday, the EPA asked the court to enter a consent decree formalizing a deal that will have Wyeth Holdings LLC remediate portions of a Somerset County parcel polluted by acid tar. The $69 million figure represents the estimated cost of the "excavation, dewatering and off-site disposal" of the acid tar, along with "the construction of earthen berms, soil treatment and capping...

