Utility SSE Fights CMA's Energy Price Control Ruling

By Joanne Faulkner (November 2, 2021, 7:30 PM GMT) -- Electricity company SSE sought on Tuesday to overturn a decision by the U.K. competition watchdog to back a regulatory plan that the utility argued does not allow large enough returns for its investment in Britain's power cables. Before the Administrative Court, Kieron Beal QC of Blackstone Chambers, counsel for SSE Generation Ltd., said the new pricing regime that applies to companies that own national gas and electricity infrastructure as well as local gas grid owners contains legal errors. He told the court, which hears challenges to decisions made by regulatory bodies, that the wrong definition of assets that are usually excluded from...

