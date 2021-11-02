Business Software Firms Weave, Backblaze Join IPO Blitz

By Tom Zanki (November 2, 2021, 8:10 PM EDT) -- Business software companies Weave Communications Inc. and Backblaze Inc. launched plans for initial public offerings Tuesday that could raise $233 million combined, under guidance from four law firms, joining November's crowded and potentially blockbuster pipeline. Venture-backed Weave Communications, advised by Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP, told regulators it plans to offer 5 million shares priced between $25 to $28 apiece. The customer engagement platform would raise $133 million at midpoint. Sullivan & Cromwell LLP is representing the company's underwriters. Backblaze Inc., advised by Gunderson Dettmer Stough Villeneuve Franklin & Hachigian LLP, plans to offer 6.25 million shares priced between $15 to...

