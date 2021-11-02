GAO Reports Info Gap On Missing, Murdered Native Women

By Joyce Hanson (November 2, 2021, 10:05 PM EDT) -- A new report from the U.S. Government Accountability Office on missing and murdered Indigenous women has revealed that federal databases don't contain comprehensive information on all cases because of a lack of intergovernmental coordination and tribal members' mistrust of law enforcement. The GAO identified violence against American Indian and Alaska Native women in the U.S. as a crisis in its 68-page report released in late October, saying that the full extent of the crisis remains unknown, because it occurs across jurisdictional boundaries nationwide while coordinated action among federal, tribal and other partners remains lacking. Law enforcement officials and tribal stakeholders interviewed...

