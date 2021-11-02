Idaho Plan For Growing, Transporting Hemp Gets Federal OK

By Sarah Jarvis (November 2, 2021, 8:21 PM EDT) -- Idaho's Agriculture Department has announced it received federal approval for a plan to begin licensing hemp producers and handlers, making it the final state to legalize hemp after the plant was broadly legalized nationwide with the 2018 Farm Bill. The Idaho State Department of Agriculture said Monday that the U.S. Department of Agriculture approved its plan, known as the Idaho State Hemp Plan, after a bill signed into law earlier this year tasked the state agency with creating a plan consistent with the 2018 Farm Bill. The ISDA said hemp license applications will open online Nov. 8. "I'm very proud of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS