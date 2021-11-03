Decades-Old Offshore Approvals Targeted After Calif. Spill

By Clark Mindock (November 3, 2021, 6:07 PM EDT) -- The recent California offshore oil spill that blanketed Huntington Beach with tar highlighted the inadequate safety measures and oversight for industry in the area, according to a group that wants aging fossil fuel infrastructure in the Pacific decommissioned. The Center for Biological Diversity on Tuesday notified the U.S. Department of the Interior and its agency, the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, of its intent to sue over that infrastructure oversight, arguing that all offshore drilling is treacherous, but "the age of the infrastructure off California — some of which has been littering the Pacific Ocean for over half a century —...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS