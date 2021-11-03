FAA Chief Updates Senate Panel On Reforms, Boeing 'Reset'

By Linda Chiem (November 3, 2021, 5:18 PM EDT) -- The Federal Aviation Administration's chief told a U.S. Senate panel on Wednesday that the agency continues to strengthen its safety oversight and has "reset" its relationship with Boeing, after nearly three years of tumult since two fatal 737 Max crashes exposed lapses in the development and certification of the jets. FAA Administrator Steve Dickson appeared before the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation to update lawmakers on the agency's ongoing efforts to reinforce its safety certification processes, boost staffing and curtail Boeing's previously outsized role in vetting the safety of its own aircraft in the years since the 737 Max...

