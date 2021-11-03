Progressive Can't Force MetLife To Cover Water Scooter Crash

By Ganesh Setty (November 3, 2021, 6:40 PM EDT) -- A subsidiary of Progressive lost its bid Tuesday to force a MetLife subsidiary to evenly split payment of a $300,000 settlement arising out of a water scooter collision, according to a unanimous Maine Supreme Judicial Court decision finding language in the MetLife policy to be "unambiguous." The Maine justices agreed with a lower court that Vincent Micale Jr.'s homeowners policy with MetLife unit Metropolitan Property and Casualty Insurance clearly barred coverage for any claims stemming from the use of a watercraft like the one in question. The decision affirmed Metropolitan's victory in its dispute with Micale's boat and personal watercraft insurance...

