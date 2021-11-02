Lawmakers Unveil Bill To Revamp 'Flawed' NCAA Due Process

By James Arkin (November 2, 2021, 7:02 PM EDT) -- A bipartisan trio of federal lawmakers introduced legislation Tuesday to overhaul the NCAA's rules infractions enforcement process by requiring investigations to be completed within a year and establishing a two-year statute of limitations for potential violations. The bill, the NCAA Accountability Act, was announced by Reps. David Kustoff, R-Tenn., Josh Harder, D-Calif., and Burgess Owens, R-Utah. The legislation would establish certain protections for universities and individual athletes under investigation by the NCAA for rules violations, the lawmakers said in a statement. Kustoff said in the statement that the NCAA's current infractions process is "systemically flawed." "The NCAA offers its members little...

