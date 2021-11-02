FCC Nixes Industry Bid To Change Rural Broadband Program

By Christopher Cole (November 2, 2021, 7:13 PM EDT) -- Broadband providers will not get to scale back several federal requirements to receive funds to build out high-speed infrastructure in rural areas, the Federal Communications Commission has decided. The FCC on Monday denied a petition to change rules under which the winning bidders of the Connect America Fund Phase II auction, which the commission set up to pay out subsidies for rural broadband, could dispute the number of locations where the FCC expected rural broadband to be deployed. A group of 14 telecoms had banded together to seek the changes out of concern that in some cases, the number of actual...

