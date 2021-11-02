Nike Stole Anti-Counterfeiting Technology, Suit Says

By Adam Lidgett (November 2, 2021, 6:48 PM EDT) -- Nike has stolen trade secret information relating to a way of fighting counterfeiting, according to a lawsuit filed in Oregon federal court accusing the footwear giant of using information from another company to create its own brand protection system. Valmarc Corp., which does business as Vi3, filed a complaint Monday against Nike Inc. accusing it of flouting the federal Defend Trade Secrets Act, as well as the Oregon Trade Secrets Act. Nike products are widely ripped off, but Vi3 came up with barcodes and QR codes to help combat such counterfeiting, the complaint said. The complaint alleged, however, that Nike was able to...

