Senators Pitch Pot Research Amendment To Defense Bill

By Sam Reisman (November 2, 2021, 7:40 PM EDT) -- Senate Democrats have reintroduced language to a defense spending bill that would expedite research into medical uses of cannabis and its derivatives, including CBD. The proposed amendment to H.R. 4350, the National Defense Authorization Act, was submitted on Monday by Sens. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., and Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, and duplicates the language in the bipartisan Cannabidiol and Marijuana Research Expansion Act. The senators had already reintroduced the bill this session in February, along with co-sponsor Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, but it has not made any progress. A previous version of the bill passed the chamber during the lame-duck session in December on a...

