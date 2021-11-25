Lawyers Deny Negligence In Client's Clothing IP Dispute

By Joanne Faulkner (November 25, 2021, 1:23 PM GMT) -- Pannone Corporate LLP has argued that a British clothing retailer knew the risks of sharing legal representation in an intellectual property battle after the law firm was accused of negligence in a High Court suit. Yours Clothing Ltd. says it should be able to claw back £228,000 ($303,000) from Pannone, which it hired to defend itself against an IP claim brought by another clothing company. Yours Clothing takes issue with the fact that the law firm was already representing another defendant in the lawsuit, which ultimately resulted in higher legal costs when the case did not go its way. But Pannone asserts...

