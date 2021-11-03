Builder Fights Drugmaker's Negligence Suit

By Silvia Martelli (November 3, 2021, 6:36 PM GMT) -- A construction company and a contractor have said a pharmaceutical business was not entitled to sue on behalf of its insurer Royal and Sun Alliance over defective construction work, because the three companies were insured under the same policy. Construction company Imperial Ductwork Services Ltd. and the contractor, The Austin Company of UK Ltd., argued in their High Court defenses filed Friday that Bio Products Laboratory Ltd. was bringing the claim on behalf of its insurer — something it is not entitled to do because both companies were covered by a joint policy. The defenses argue that the joint policy covered the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS