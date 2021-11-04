Insurer Fights Builder's Suit Over Sunken Property Cover

By Silvia Martelli (November 4, 2021, 1:40 PM GMT) -- Insurer Ageas is fighting back against a construction company's breach of contract lawsuit for refusing to cover losses for a property that was sinking into the ground, saying the builder was not entitled to indemnification because the damage started before the policy kicked in. The property owned by construction company T G RAM Ltd. started sinking at least six months before the firm and Ageas entered into the insurance policy in June 2015, the insurer said on Monday in its High Court defense. T G RAM is therefore not entitled to coverage for the losses suffered, Ageas Insurance Ltd. said....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS