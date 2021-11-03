Preparing For The New FTC Warning-Letter Process In M&A

By Colin Kass, John Ingrassia and David Munkittrick (November 3, 2021, 5:43 PM EDT) -- With a rash of changes since Chair Lina Khan took command, the Federal Trade Commission is proving the maxim that the only certainty is uncertainty. Its new policy of issuing warning letters to deals that have successfully navigated the Hart-Scott-Rodino premerger review process — announced in an FTC "Competition Matters" blog post Aug. 3 — is injecting new and unnecessary uncertainty on parties just trying to get the deal done. A look behind and into the FTC's new practice and its early and likely impacts on mergers and acquisitions reveals some potentially unintended consequences. This article discusses those consequences and offers...

