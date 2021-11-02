Contractor Flipped Workout Machines On Amazon, Suit Says

By Grace Dixon (November 2, 2021, 6:50 PM EDT) -- An exercise machine maker filed suit against a federal contractor in Florida federal court Tuesday, alleging that the company resold goods seized by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol on Amazon and eBay rather than destroying them as the CBP had ordered. The contractor, Amentum Services Inc., flipped $1.55 million worth of exercise machines seized by CBP at the border for allegedly innaccurate safety certification labels by giving the agency fake destruction certifications, according to a suit filed by the manufacturer, 10 Minute Fitness Inc., and a buyer, which claim the scheme decimated their business. "The situation caused major losses of revenue...

