Feds Nail Podiatrist For Alleged $11M Foot Bath Fraud Scheme

By Max Jaeger (November 2, 2021, 7:24 PM EDT) -- A Mississippi podiatrist made Medicare and insurance companies foot the bill for more than $11.3 million in prescriptions for pricey and unnecessary bath treatments, a federal indictment unsealed Tuesday claims. Foot doctor Carey "Craig" Williams, 63, also allegedly took kickbacks for harvesting patients' toenails and wound swabs so a medical lab could perform, and seek reimbursement for, unnecessary bacterial and fungal screenings, prosecutors say. According to the indictment, Williams participated in the scheme for five years alongside two unidentified podiatrists and a Mississippi pharmaceutical sales representative named Logan Hunter Power, who allegedly recruited doctors into the scheme. Power waived indictment in a...

