SEC Gets Default Win Against Ga. Firm In $3.3M Fraud Case

By Katryna Perera (November 3, 2021, 9:09 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal judge has granted the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission a default win in its suit accusing a Georgia investment firm and three of its officers of defrauding three investors out of $3.3 million. The SEC sued Black Lion Investment Partners Inc., Lee S. Rose, Edward L. Wooten and John L. Krcil in August, claiming they used a "prime bank scheme" to pull off the fraud in 2019 through 2021. According to the agency, the defendants promised investors a large return, but instead used the money for their own personal expenses and to pay other investors. The SEC asked...

