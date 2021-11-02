Buffalo Wild Wings, Sonic Allege Pork Price-Fixing Cabal

By Hailey Konnath (November 2, 2021, 10:19 PM EDT) -- Buffalo Wild Wings, Sonic and Jimmy John's filed a trio of antitrust suits Tuesday accusing leading pork suppliers of working together to fix the price of pork during the last decade, telling a Florida federal court that Tyson, Hormel, Smithfield and other big names are behind the alleged scheme. According to the complaints, the suppliers began coordinating with each other to restrict output and limit production in 2009 with the goal of increasing and stabilizing pork prices in the U.S. Specifically, the companies exchanged detailed, competitively sensitive and closely guarded nonpublic information about prices, capacity, sales volume and demand, the restaurants...

