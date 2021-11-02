Pot Co. Licensee Seeks $400K Over Unpaid Commissions

By Katryna Perera (November 2, 2021, 8:51 PM EDT) -- A minority owner of a West Hollywood, California, cannabis shop has sued her partners for breach of contract, alleging that they have refused and failed to pay her for $255,000 worth of consulting services, which she says was part of the purchase and sale agreement in the sale of the shop. Jackie Subeck filed a complaint in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Monday against Lemonade Holdings LLC; her own shop, Door Number Six LLC; and her partners, Sholom Goodman, Freddy Braidi and Kerim Ortanca — all of whom are co-owners of DN6. She is seeking just over $400,000 in unpaid...

